Volunteers needed for upcoming Mum Festival

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Mum Festival Committee is seeking volunteers for the 66th Annual Mum Festival, set to take place from September 26-28, 2025, at City Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The festival, which is themed “Mums are in the Air,” draws thousands of visitors for a weekend of festivities, including a parade, live entertainment, artisan vendors, children’s activities, and a 5K run.

“We truly rely on our incredible volunteers to bring the Mum Festival to life,” said Kathy Taylor, President of the Tipp City Mum Festival. “Whether you have a few hours or the whole weekend to give, there’s a place for you.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Volunteers are needed in various roles, such as vendor coordination, parade and traffic support, stage and performance assistance, kids’ activities, and general event logistics.

All volunteers will receive a free festival T-shirt and can earn community service hours if needed. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, although those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up, visit www.tippcitymumfestival.com and complete a brief form.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group