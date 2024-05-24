Visitation held for 17-year-old high school student killed in wrong-way crash on I-71

WARREN COUNTY — A visitation was held Thursday night for a 17-year-old high school student killed last week in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 71.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old high school student killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 identified

Family and friends gathered at Mason Crossroads Church Chapel to honor Chad Case, 17, a junior at Mason High School.

Mason City Schools announced the visitation earlier this week on social media.

“Sam dearly loved his family, friends, football, and animals,” the district said. “He had a great sense of humor and shared a love of sunrises and sunsets with his mom.”

>>RELATED: Teen killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 in Warren County was Mason High student

As News Center 7 previously reported, Case was heading north in the southbound lanes of I-71 in the Deerfield Twp. 1:40 a.m. on May 17 when his Jeep slammed into an oncoming semitrailer.

Both vehicles went off the southeast side of the road and the semi overturned.

The driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Case died from his injuries at the scene.

The district had its crisis support team for high school students last week.

©2024 Cox Media Group