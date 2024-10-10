Video shows school bus nearly hit by train in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A video circulating across social media showed a school bus nearly getting hit by a train in Ohio.

The incident happened Tuesday on Brice Road in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS TV.

James Nutter recorded the video, and it showed the railroad crossing gate resting atop the school bus with students on board.

A mother told WBNS she was five cars behind the bus when it happened.

“How could you not hear it coming? You’re putting a lot of kids’ lives in danger,” said Katy Carter.

Rodney Stufflebean said the bus first stopped at the railroad crossing under regulations. As the bus started to cross the tracks, the driver noticed an oncoming train was coming faster than expected and before the track’s warning system activated.

“The driver’s quick thinking and adherence to these protocols reflect the rigorous training our drivers receive to prioritize the safety of every student on board,” Stufflebean said in a letter to parents.

The bus moved back and one was hurt, WSYX TV in Columbus reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

