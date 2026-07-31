Video shows Flagler County Sheriff’s Office during rescue mission

FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday (7/30) of a rescue on Wednesday (7/29).

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about smoke coming out of a home.

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They say when deputies got to the scene, they heard screams for help from the back patio.

Deputies were able to move him while another deputy worked to start extinguishing the fire.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue were able to fully extinguish the blaze.

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