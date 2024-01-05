‘Very disheartening;’ Local mother demanding answers from school after loaded gun found in locker

DAYTON — One local mother is looking for more answers after a student brought a loaded gun into her child’s school.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to North Dayton School of Discovery for reports of a gun being on school grounds.

“I didn’t see the email. I didn’t know an email was sent until we saw a clip on the news,” Jasmine Worthy said.

According to a media release, when staff members learned there could be a gun on campus, they immediately found the student and secured a loaded handgun that was reportedly stashed in their locker.

“I was livid it was very disheartening,” Worthy said.

Deputies arrested the juvenile and booked them into the Juvenile Justice Center for carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon.

Worthy did not show her face, out of fear that her child might receive backlash.

She wants the school to take more accountability when it comes to communicating problems that take place there.

“At home, he belongs to me, but when he’s in your care, he’s in your care and I expect the same thing from you (the school) I expect from myself,” Worthy said.

Worthy told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that she did not find out until this morning after watching the news.

She then found the email from the school, but it never mentioned a loaded gun. It just said a student brought a “banned item” onto school grounds.

“Express to us the severity of the situation,” Worthy said. “It just lets me know that I feel like I can’t trust you guys.”

News Center 7 went to the school searching for answers.

We did not get a response as to what time the email was sent or if a call went out to parents.

“All I got was, well we sent out an email. But the email didn’t explain anything to me. Then I got well I can send you to the principal’s voicemail. Oh yea, that’s very helpful,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she would be seeking a better explanation soon.

