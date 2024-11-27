‘A very challenging time;’ local food bank feeds community ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON — The Miami Valley’s largest food bank says this is one of the busiest times of the year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovits was with hundreds of people as they waited for food.

TRENDING STORIES:

The line for food distribution at The Foodbank wrapped around the corner Wednesday morning. Volunteers loaded more than just Thanksgiving staples into cars.

“We have a variety of fresh produce, which of course, does spoil very quickly,” Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer with The Foodbank, said. “So making sure that we’re able to push those items out so it does not go bad is what’s very important to our work today.”

The Foodbank has been focusing on supplying their 119 partner agencies with the food they need, so this is the first Wednesday distribution they’ve done since August.

“Over 106,000 people in our community report food insecurity. We know that the holidays and summer months tend to be a very challenging time,” Truesdale said.

They estimate around 500 cars went through The Foodbank’s distribution line today.

Truesdale reminds us not to think of those in need as a number, each person has a different reason why they’re here.

“Just because you have a nice car doesn’t mean that you’re (not) struggling,” Truesdale said. “We forget about the everyday emergencies that our neighbors face, and so that’s who we’re seeing today.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



