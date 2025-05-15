Verizon customers experiencing issues with 911 lines in area county

DARKE COUNTY — Some may be experiencing issues with 911 lines in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Dispatch, Verizon customers are experiencing issues when calling the 911 line.

Dispatchers asked if you dial 911 and are met with an automated message, please hit “1” immediately to be transferred to Dispatch.

We will continue to follow this story.

