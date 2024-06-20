Vehicle crashes into Springboro bank

SPRINGBORO — A vehicle reportedly crashed into a Springboro bank on Thursday morning.

Police were called out to the US Bank on N. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a crash at the bank, dispatchers confirmed.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Dispatchers said the crash is under investigation.

News Center 7 contracted the Springboro branch of US Bank to see if the crash will impact business hours today. They were not able to release any information at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

