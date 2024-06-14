Vandalia names interim city manager

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has officially named its new interim city manager.

The city said Mark Schwieterman of Shared Resource Center will serve in the role of interim city manager until a new city manager is appointed,

Schwieterman served 17 years as city manager of Kettering.

News Center 7 previously reported that the city accepted the resignation of the former city manager Dan Wendt.

Afterward, Assistant City Manager Rob Cron was appointed acting city manager until an official interim city manager was selected.

Schwieterman’s first day in the office will be Monday, June 17.

