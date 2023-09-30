Vandalia hosts ribbon cutting for new playground

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia celebrated the opening of its newest playground today.

A ribbon cutting was held Saturday for the new playground located at Helke Park on 829 Randler Avenue.

Free face paintings, Kona Ice, snacks and more were offered during the event.

Please help us celebrate the opening of our newest playground unit tomorrow at Helke Park! Things get started at Noon.... Posted by City of Vandalia, Ohio - Government on Friday, September 29, 2023













