CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville’s Fall Fest kicks off today.

The 2023 Fall Fest will take place at Stubbs Park on West Spring Valley Pike, the City of Centerville said.

It goes from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

People can shop at more than 100 local vendors, play free games, and eat at plenty of food trucks.

More than 11,000 people came to last year’s fall festival.

Fall Fest is organized through a collaboration with the City of Centerville and the Heart of Centerville Washington Township.

