Utility work to close West Carrollton road overnight

WEST CARROLLTON — A portion of West Alex Bell Road in West Carrollton will be closed overnight due to utility work.

West Alex Bell Road between I-75 and Lindbergh Blvd will be closed overnight on both Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26.

The closure will last from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days. Crews will be making a utility line connection for West Carrollton High School.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using East Dixie Drive and Springboro Pike.

Alex Bell Rd Detour Map Map courtesy of City Of West Carrollton Facebook page.

