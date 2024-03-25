Utility work to close West Carrollton road overnight

WEST CARROLLTON — A portion of West Alex Bell Road in West Carrollton will be closed overnight due to utility work.
West Alex Bell Road between I-75 and Lindbergh Blvd will be closed overnight on both Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26.
>> At least one hospitalized after shooting in Clark County
The closure will last from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. both days. Crews will be making a utility line connection for West Carrollton High School.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured using East Dixie Drive and Springboro Pike.
©2024 Cox Media Group