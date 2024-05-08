UPDATE: Over 3,400 without power after Tuesday’s severe storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands remain without power across the area after Tuesday night’s storms.

>> PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

Over 3,400 people are still without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moved through the area.

As of 2:35 a.m., 3,113 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, AES Ohio reported on its website.

AES Ohio shared an update on social media Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. that their crews saw multiple trees on power lines and “extensive damage.”

“Restoration will continue through the night,” AES Ohio said.

There are over 300 Duke Energy customers in Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties without power, according to their website.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

Auglaize: 132

Darke: 2,927

Clinton: 6

Greene: 1

Miami: 6

Montgomery: 6

Preble: 4

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 68 Severe Weather Greenville Severe Weather Greenville (iWitness 7)





©2024 Cox Media Group