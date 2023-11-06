UPDATE: Man dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on SB I-75 in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

A man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to SB-75 just south of Needmore road on an adult male walking in the middle of the roadway, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were en route, another caller reported that there was a man laying in the roadway and there was a box truck near him with debris in the roadway, the spokesperson said.

The man died from his injuries on the scene.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, and two vehicles appeared to have struck the man after he was initially hit by the box truck, the spokesperson said.

The highway was shut down for about four hours

The crash is still under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

All lanes remain closed on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township after a person was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched just before 2:10 a.m. to SB I-75 at Needmore Road following a pedestrian strike.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes are still blocked on Southbound Interstate 75 at Needmore Road.

ODOT cameras also show traffic is being rerouted onto the ramp from Southbound Interstate 75 to Needmore Road.

Drivers can use the side streets to get back onto the freeway. They can get back onto Southbound Interstate 75 at either Wagner Ford Road or Stanley Avenue.

SB I-75 at Needmore Road, Pedestrian Struck Photo from: ODOT

