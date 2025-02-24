‘Unresponsive’ woman hospitalized after deputies find signs of fight inside Harrison Twp. apartment

HARRISON TWP. — A woman was taken to an area hospital after she was found unresponsive at a Harrison Twp. apartment building with deputies also discovering obvious signs of a fight.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is on the scene and is working to gather the latest information from deputies. She’ll have a LIVE report on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Deputies were called to the apartment building in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive, near Shoup Mill Road, around 2:10 p.m. on first reports of a disorderly situation, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told News Center 7.

A woman found found in the hallway of the building unresponsive, Streck said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, however the nature and extent of her injuries was not immediately released.

Deputies found ‘obvious signs of a fight’ inside an apartment and are looking for a man they believed was involved, Streck said.

While the woman was found near the apartment, Streck said it is still unclear if she was involved in the fight.

Investigators are looking for a man who was seen wearing an outfit described as peach-colored, Streck said. He was not called a suspect, and Streck said the person they’re looking for might not have been involved in the fight either. However, witnesses reported seeing a man leaving the scene shortly before deputies arrived and investigators are working to identify him.

Deputies are now waiting for a search warrant to further search the apartment where the signs of the fight were found, Streck said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has details that can help deputies are urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.

