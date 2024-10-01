University warns of scam calls targeting parents of students

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is warning people of scam calls targeting parents of college students.

According to an email sent by the University’s Department of Public Safety, the scammer calls UD parents and impersonates a police officer with the University.

The caller sometimes identifies himself as “Lt. Pete Snyder of the Dayton Campus Police,” according to the email.

The caller tells the parents their student is in custody and the parents can pay to place their student in a pretrial diversion program to “save them from going to jail and negatively affecting their college careers,” the email states.

The caller claims the money would be refunded after the student completes the program and meets with a UD magistrate to determine their community service.

The payment for the diversion program is requested through Zelle or a credit card, according to the email.

“The University of Dayton Department of Public Safety will never call parents of students to demand money for any reason,” the University said in the email. “Additionally, the University does not have a pretrial diversion program, a magistrate, a jail, or a secure holding facility on campus.”

If you or a family member receive a call and believe it may be a scam, call the University of Dayton Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

