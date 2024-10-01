Former Ohio firefighter accused of rape sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio firefighter accused of rape was sentenced on Monday.

Christopher Shaffer, 38, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition in Franklin County, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

He was originally charged with rape but accepted a plea deal.

Shaffer “unlawfully did engage in sexual conduct” with a victim in late July, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court documents.

According to WBNS-10, the documents also say Shaffer “knew or had reasonable cause to believe that [the victim’s] ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.”

At the sentencing hearing, a victim’s advocate said, in part, “Ever since that day I have hurt in a way I didn’t know possible. What he did was demoralizing.”

Shaffer was crying as he spoke in front of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Trimmer, WBNS-10 reported.

“I made the worst mistake of my life. I can’t even imagine the turmoil my actions have created and how it has impacted the victim,” Shaffer said.

“You’re right. You’ve disparaged the firefighters. You’ve disparaged the National Guard… You had it all and this is a primary example of how certain aspects of our life, if left unchecked, can ruin us,” Judge Trimmer replied.

Shaffer will spend 36 months in prison with five years of post-release control, WBNS-10 reported. He will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender.

Shaffer was a firefighter with the Columbus Division of Fire, but submitted his resignation on Sept. 19, WBNS-10 reported.

