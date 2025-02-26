University police arrest man accused of threatening to show up to class with bomb strapped to chest

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man accused of making bomb threats at a university in Ohio was arrested, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

Jared Courtright, 20, reportedly threatened to show up to class at the University of Toledo with a bomb strapped to his chest.

WTOL-11 reported that the threat was posted in a group chat for students at a different university on Feb. 20.

Police said several students saw the alleged post.

University of Toledo Police arrested the 20-year-old on one count of making terroristic threats on Wednesday, according to WTOL-11.

Courtright was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

WTOL-11 reported that Courtright’s bond was set at own recognizance, and he was placed on hour arrest.

He was also ordered to not contact any educational institution and to stay off social media.

