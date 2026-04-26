University of Dayton football players volunteer in rebuilding event

TROTWOOD — Volunteer crews in Montgomery County worked to repair several homes for low-income, older homeowners on Saturday afternoon.

This is the 31st anniversary of the Annual National Rebuilding Together event.

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Crews helped fix up homes in Trotwood and Jefferson Township from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Some members of the crews hard at work are athletes at the University of Dayton.

President and CEO of Rebuilding Together, Amy Radachi, said that the UD football team has been a part of the event for 16 years.

“They worked at five different locations today, including work at our warehouse and our storage container,” said Radachi.

The athletes also helped to install a fence for a Marine Veteran in Trotwood, along with lots of painting and yard work.

During their work today, the crews hit a milestone of fixing their 600th home.

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