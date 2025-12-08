Unattended candle causes $325K in damages after house fire

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — An unattended candle caused a devastating house fire over the weekend.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Sylvania Ave in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, according to a social media post from the department.

It took 30 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The fire was caused by an unattended candle that had been left burning, according to the post.

The fire caused $325,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

