UD women’s soccer wins Atlantic 10 championship after penalty shootout

By WHIO Staff
Photo of the University of Dayton Women's Soccer team. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
University of Dayton Women's Soccer team- 2025 Atlantic 10 champs Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto /Rick Roshto)
DAYTON — The University of Dayton women’s soccer team dramatically won the Atlantic 10 Championship.

Dayton played Rhode Island to a scoreless draw through the first 110 minutes at Baujan Field on Sunday.

It went to penalty kicks (PK).

Both teams made four of five PKs to start the shootout.

After a URI miss, senior midfield Riley Kerber made the game-winning PK.

UD will represent the A-10 in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. They improved to 15-3-3 overall.

This is Dayton’s first Atlantic 10 championship since 2016.

The Flyers will learn their opponent when the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament field is selected on Monday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m.

