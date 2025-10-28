UD men’s basketball goes on big 2nd half run, ends exhibition season with win

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to win comfortably over Bowling Green, 90-59, on Monday night.

Dayton trailed 30-27 at halftime and was down, 43-41, at the 13:24 mark.

UD outscored the Falcons, 49-16, to end the game.

Javon Bennett led three players in double figures with 25 points, including 18 in the second half. De’Shayne Montgomery added 16 while Ameal L’Etang scored 15 points.

The Flyers scored 63 points in the second half and made their last 13 shots.

Dayton ends the exhibition season with a 2-0 record.

UD led 20-17 with 6:43 in the first half. BGSU scored 11 straight points, including eight by Javon Ruffin, to take a 28-20 lead. The Falcons led, 30-27, at halftime.

The game stayed close early in the second half as Bowling Green led, 43-41, after two free throws by Makhi Leach. The Flyers scored six unanswered points, including a steal and layup by Bryce Heard to take a 47-43 lead.

Dayton led, 52-48, when Montgomery buried a three-pointer to extend it to 55-48. L’etang scored four of the next six points for UD to extend it to 61-49.

Bennett and L’Etang combined to score the next 14 points for the Flyers as they continued to pull away, 75-53, with 4:16 remaining.

Dayton made 22-32 shots in the second half for almost 69 percent.

The Flyers play their first regular-season game on Nov. 3 when they host Canisius at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Javon Bennett drives to the lane in an exhibition game against Bowling Green on Oct. 27, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)

