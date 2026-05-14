UD men’s basketball announces staff updates ahead of 2026-27 season

DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball head coach Anthony Grant is announcing staff updates for the team ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 season.

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James Kane has been elevated to associate head coach.

Grant said Kane has been an “integral part” of the staff throughout his head coaching journey and that he’s been instrumental in the program’s success.

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“He is a relentless worker, a passionate teacher of the game, and a great mentor to our student-athletes. His basketball intelligence, recruiting acumen, and dedication to our culture make him the perfect fit for this elevated role,” Grant said.

Kane responded to the new title by calling Dayton and the UD community a “special place.”

“I’m excited to continue competing for championships with our program,” Kane added.

Additionally, Grant has hired Nick Irvin and Jordan Talley as assistants.

Irvin had a long career in the prep basketball scene in Chicago before being part of staffs at Arizona State and Western Illinois.

Grant said Irvin “brings a wealth of coaching experiences, strong regional connections, and a commitment to player development” with him.

"Dayton is a phenomenal place to be, with a basketball tradition that speaks for itself. I’ve been following Dayton basketball for years, so to now be a part of it means the world to me," Irvin said.

Talley comes to Dayton following stints at Duquesne and Florida. He worked as a Player Development Assistant for the Gators’ 2025 National Championship team.

He brings a “proven track record of elite player development,” according to Grant.

"Dayton embodies everything that makes college basketball special – tradition, toughness, pride, and community. I’m grateful to Coach Grant and the staff, the administration, and everyone at the University of Dayton for this incredible opportunity and trust. I’m excited to get to work and help continue the standard that has been built here," Talley said.

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