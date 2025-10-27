UD football player earns PFL weekly honor for 2nd time this season

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has recognized a University of Dayton football player for the second time this season.
Dayton safety Vincent Firenze was named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after a 32-13 upset win over nationally ranked Presbyterian on Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore had a career-high 14 tackles, including a third-quarter pick-six.
Firenze registered seven unassisted tackles.
His interception return for a touchdown happened in the third quarter, which extended UD’s lead to 35-13.
Firenze is second in the team with 58 tackles and three interceptions.
The Flyers now have seven PFL weekly honors this season.
Dayton is 6-2 overall, including 3-1 in the PFL.
Their next game is on Saturday, Nov. 1, when they play at San Diego at 4 p.m.
