UD football player earns PFL weekly honor for 2nd time this season

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has recognized a University of Dayton football player for the second time this season.

Dayton safety Vincent Firenze was named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after a 32-13 upset win over nationally ranked Presbyterian on Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore had a career-high 14 tackles, including a third-quarter pick-six.

Firenze registered seven unassisted tackles.

His interception return for a touchdown happened in the third quarter, which extended UD’s lead to 35-13.

Firenze is second in the team with 58 tackles and three interceptions.

The Flyers now have seven PFL weekly honors this season.

Dayton is 6-2 overall, including 3-1 in the PFL.

Their next game is on Saturday, Nov. 1, when they play at San Diego at 4 p.m.

