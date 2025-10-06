UD Flyer Pitch introduces new format, accepting applications

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s Flyer Pitch competition is now accepting applications from local entrepreneurs for its 20th annual event, with a deadline of October 19.

This year, Flyer Pitch introduces a new two-round format, starting with a 60-second elevator pitch round in the fall, followed by a more intensive funding round in the spring. Participants have the option to compete in one or both rounds, with more than $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes available.

“What’s great about this new format is that it really places every entrepreneur on an even playing ground in the elevator pitch round,” said Willie Morris, IV, associate director of the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Since its inception in 2006, Flyer Pitch has helped entrepreneurs launch over 100 new ventures and secure more than $25 million in funding. The competition is sponsored by PNC Bank and the Entrepreneurs’ Center.

The 2025 grand prize winner, Saturn Sports, received $76,000 in cash and in-kind services for their innovative smart football chin strap. This startup was founded by recent University of Dayton graduates Hank Veeneman and Brayden Shephard.

Veeneman was inspired to create the smart chin strap after observing numerous instances of loose chin straps and helmets during football games. “I remember walking out of class one day and that’s when the light bulb went off,” he said.

The first round of live elevator pitches is scheduled for October 25 at The Hub Powered By PNC Bank. To advance to the funding round, teams must include a University of Dayton student, employee, or alumnus.

