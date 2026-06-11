Two hospitalized after Ohio house fire, neighboring homes evacuated

MARYSVILLE — Two people were treated for injuries after a house fire on Tuesday morning in Marysville.

Crews were called to a house in the 1000 block of Mill Park Drive just before 8 a.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire Chief Nathan Burns said that crews were alerted to a fire inside a garage and that it had begun to spread.

Two people and a dog that were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape.

The dog alerted the residents to the fire, according to Burns.

One person was transported to Memorial Health Hospital for minor injuries from a fall, and the other person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Neighboring houses were evacuated due to the intensity of the fire.

Photos taken by the WBNS crew on scene show the side of a nearby house damaged by the fire.

A car inside the garage appeared to be melted and crushed by debris.

Two other cars outside the garage were also damaged by the fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]