Ohio lawmakers asks National Park Service to speed up purchase of Wright Company factory site

DAYTON — Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Congressman Mike Turner are urging the National Park Service to buy the Wright Factory Buildings.

The historic site is where the first airplanes in the country were built.

Turner posted a copy of the letter sent to the NPS on social media dated July 6.

The letter states the park service has had an obligation to buy the buildings since 2009, and in 2018 specific funds were appropriated for the purchase.

>> Future of Wright Company factory in Dayton questioned after large fire

On March 26, a fire caused significant damage to multiple hangar buildings.

The letter states the fire may have been avoided if the NPS bought the buildings.

He described one or both of the buildings as “structurally sound.”

Turner and Brown asked that the NPS respond to the letter within 30 days detailing a plan to buy the building.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.









©2023 Cox Media Group