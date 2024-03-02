Truck goes into field, hits Darke County house

DARKE COUNTY — A house was hit by a truck in Darke County Friday afternoon.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the 9600 block of State Route 118 on initial reports that a house was struck by a vehicle, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

An investigation revealed that a 1995 green Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on State Route 118. The driver, Gregory Marchal, 54, of Ansonia, claims that another vehicle going southbound traveled left of center and caused him to go off the right side of the road, striking a ditch.

Marchal also claimed to have blacked out from striking the ditch and his truck continued northeast through a field until it hit a house, according to the investigation.

A person was upstairs in the house at the time of the crash but was not hurt, the spokesperson said.

Ansonia Fire and Rescue medics treated and released Marchal at the scene.

