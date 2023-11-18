Truck crashes into McDonald’s in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a McDonalds in Riverside Friday evening.

Around 8:10 p.m. Riverside officers were called to the McDonald’s at 1991 Harshman Road for reports of a crash, according to initial reports.

Photos from the scene show a truck into the side of the McDonald’s and partially into the restaurant.

Officers on the scene were unable to confirm information about injuries or what led up to the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update as more information becomes available.

