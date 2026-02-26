Troy High School names new head football coach

TROY — A local school district has announced its new head football coach for the upcoming season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troy City Schools announced in a social media post that Ryan Jones has been named its new football coach starting next season.

He replaces Troy Everhart, who stepped down after last season. Everhart went 33-14 from 2022 to 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones was the head coach at Troy Christian High School from 2015 to 2018.

His teams went 22-9 in his three years, including an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance in 2018, according to Troy City Schools.

Jones moved on to Versailles High School, where he went 76-39. The Tigers won the Division V state championship and were runners-up in 2023.

His hiring is pending approval by the Troy Board of Education.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group