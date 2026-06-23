Troy City Council considers roundabout at busy intersection

TROY — Drivers could run into additional road construction in Troy if leaders approve changes at a busy intersection.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tomorrow, the Troy City Council meeting agenda includes potential road improvements, including a possible roundabout at Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street.

“I come through this intersection about five times a day. I did see an accident one time. Someone was running a red light,” Austin Bishop said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bishop lives in Troy and would like to see the roundabout plan put into action.

“I think it would direct the traffic, like a good flow and make everything smoother,” Bishop said.

While Payton Brewer and Lillyan Lay said a roundabout would further disrupt their daily drive.

“I don’t really like them. They’re putting one in by Troy High School, and it’s just going to be a lot more crowded ... I don’t think it would help. I think lights are better for turns and stuff,” Brewer said.

Brewer said the construction already happening near Troy High School is enough of an inconvenience for drivers.

That project is about three miles away from the intersection.

A study will be presented tomorrow identifying alternative plans, including configuration changes and roundabout designs.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]