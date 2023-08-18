Trotwood launches new strategy aimed at communication with residents

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood is starting a new community communications strategy this month that will last through December.

The city’s goal is to receive feedback from the residents of Trotwood to find a way to better communicate and inform them of what is going on in their community.

“Communication is an essential pillar of any strong community and we want to utilize best practices to make sure we meet the needs of our residents,” Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr. said.

Trotwood residents are invited to attend the first Public Launch event on September 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or September 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Goodwill Easter Seals West Campus.

Residents can attend either date as the content will be the same for each.

These meetings will be the first of many engagements processes the city will undergo with the hopes to give residents a chance to provide insight into how they want the city to communicate with them.

Trotwood officials ask residents to complete the city’s Community Communication Strategy Project Survey.

