Trotwood elementary school on lockdown after unknown man reportedly enters building

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood elementary school is under lockdown as police search the building for an unknown person who reportedly entered the building.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed the situation was reported at Westbrooke Village Elementary School, on Westford Road, around 9:30 a.m.
A dispatch supervisor said there are a few students in the building and that a lockdown has been ordered while police search for the man.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
