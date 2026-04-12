UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after crash near Clark County mobile home park

CLARK COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash near a mobile home park in Clark County on Sunday morning.

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Troopers responded to the 4400 block of Dayton-Springfield Road on reports of a crash around 10:26 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

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According to fire officials on scene, a truck was pulling into the mobile home park when it took the turn too quickly and hit a decorative rock, causing the truck to flip.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Responding crews initially requested Medflight to respond, but later cancelled them, according to fire officials.

The driver’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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