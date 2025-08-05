Trial begins for man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old boy

DAYTON — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and a 16-year-old boy last year began on Tuesday.

Nicole “Nico” Cunigan, Jr., 33, is on trial for the murders of Precious Taste, the mother of his children, and Deante Johnson.

Taste, who was also pregnant, and Johnson were shot and killed in a home on Shaftesbury Road in May 2024.

Cunigan was arrested in Cleveland two months after the shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon, two Dayton Police officers took the stand. The first of which revealed surprising information that may be used by Cunigan’s defense lawyers.

Prosecutors are keeping the focus on the brutal gun crime that they said took three lives.

