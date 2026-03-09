Trial begins for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2015

SPRINGFIELD — After seven delays, the trial has begun for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend 10 years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court as new evidence was presented. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Thomas Albert is accused of killing Candance Prunty in her Springfield home.

Clark County Prosecutors said Albert was dating Prunty in the summer of 2015.

That’s when she broke off the short relationship.

TRENDING STORIES:

Springfield police said Albert’s being upset about the breakup was the motive for the murder.

In 2017, Albert was charged with attempted murder of a Columbus woman and sentenced to 28 years.

Albert is on his fourth defense lawyer, after he fired his first three. And his trial has been scheduled and rescheduled more than half a dozen times.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group