Trial begins for 83-year-old man charged in deadly shooting of Uber driver

CLARK COUNTY — The trial for an 83-year-old man who admitted to killing an Uber driver is underway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7, Hall, 61, died after being shot in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road on March 25, 2024.

Brock called 911 and reported that he had shot someone on his property who was attempting to rob him.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation showed that William Brock had been the victim of a scam call regarding an incarcerated relative. The caller threatened Brock and demanded money.

Hall also received communications from the same person calling Brock or an accomplice through the Uber App. They asked her to pick up a package for delivery from Brock’s home.

Investigators said that Hall was unfamiliar with the circumstances of what had happened to Brock, arrived at his home, and made contact with him.

When she tried to get in her car to leave, Hall was allegedly shot by Brock.

Brock is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping.

His lawyers told jurors that several phone calls from scammers made Brock believe Hall was part of a plan to kill him and take $12,000.

“Put yourself in his shoes, in his circumstances, he had a good faith belief that she was part of the organization, your verdict must be not guilty,” Jaul Paul Rion, defense lawyer, said.

Prosecutors made it clear they believe Hall is an innocent victim who walked into a deadly situation.

“What you will see is an elderly, defenseless woman, who posed no harm to Mr. Broc,k and he was in control of her life,” Kadawni Scott, Clark County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, said.

Prosecutors asked a detective sergeant what Brock told her after he shot Hall.

“Without my provocation, he stated that he was told he had to pay a ransom or they would kill him and his nephew,” Sgt. Denise Jones said.

Brock’s lawyers played body camera video from another deputy listening in on the conversation between Jones and Brock, then read exactly what Brock said.

“He threatened to come out here and kill me if I didn’t pay, and that she was going to kill me, so I went to the door armed,” Rion said.

More witnesses will take the stand tomorrow as the trial continues.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group