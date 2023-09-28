Training detonations expected at WPAFB this morning

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Those living or working around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base could hear some loud noises this morning.

The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight is scheduled to perform demolition training operations this morning.

This will be at the EOD proficiency range from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

There will be three detonations during that time, base officials shared on social media.

