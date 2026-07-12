Train hits car stuck on railroad tracks in Dayton, report says

DAYTON — A Norfolk Southern Train hit a car stuck on railroad tracks in Dayton late Friday night.

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Officers responded at around 11:17 p.m. to the 400 block of Findlay Street on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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A Dayton Police Department (DPD) crash narrative said that a 2013 Gray Nissan Altima was traveling south on North Findlay Street at an undetermined speed.

The car arrived at a blocked CSX crossing when a 29-year-old driver attempted a U-turn on the tracks.

The Nissan tried to travel north on the open part of North Findley Street, but got stuck on the railroad tracks.

The driver exited the car before it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train, the crash report said.

No injuries were reported.

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