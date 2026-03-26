Trailer full of eggs catches fire on I-75 in Auglaize County; NB lanes closed

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A trailer fire is causing lane closures on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County.
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The fire involved a trailer full of eggs on northbound I-75 just north of Wapakoneta, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The fire was first reported around 7:40 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
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“Clean-up of the scene is expected to take several hours,” ODOT said in a social media post.
All northbound lanes on I-75 are closed north of State Route 67.
No injuries have been reported at this time, dispatchers confirmed.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
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