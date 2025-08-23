Traffic pattern changes in effect on major highway in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers may notice some traffic pattern changes on U.S. 35 West in Greene County due to an ongoing pavement and bridge rehabilitation project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Contractors shifted westbound U.S. 35 traffic back to the mainline and closed the collector-distributor lane at the I-675 interchange Friday night.

The collector-distributor lane was previously closed, but has since reopened.

The ramp from I-675 North to U.S. 35 West will also be closed, with traffic rerouted to U.S. 35 and the S.R. 835/N. Fairfield Road interchange.

This traffic pattern and ramp closure will remain in effect through early October, according to ODOT.

Eastbound U.S. 35 will continue to operate in two lanes, although intermittent evening and overnight restrictions may lead to single-lane closures within the work zone.

The rehabilitation project involves removing concrete pavement, completing sub-grade repairs, and resurfacing U.S. 35 from the Montgomery County line to the structure over Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek, according to ODOT.

It also includes minor bridge repairs and the construction of a median inlet.

ODOT said the John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract worth approximately $6.59 million to complete the project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

This project is part of a larger effort to maintain and enhance road safety and functionality in Greene County.

