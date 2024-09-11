TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down lanes on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Harrison Twp., the two right lanes on southbound Interstate 75 are closed due to a crash just south of Needmore Road. The crash involves a truck and a semi, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. No information on any potential injuries has been released at this time.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

