Tracking snow extent across the Northern Hemisphere: are we on track for our cold winter?

DAYTON — If you can remember from our winter forecast, snow extent in Siberia and Canada can impact our winter season. How do we compare to this time last year? Hey its Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

I did some digging into snowfall extent observation data from Rutgers University Global Snow Lab. Since we called for below average winter temperatures, we would want to see more snowfall extent compared to last year. This is my excel spreadsheet!

Comparing snow extent from this time last year (TruVuAdmin)

Looking specifically at week 44 which is October 28 to November 3, every area that we track snow extent is below this time last year.

This is the opposite to what we’d expected to see. In order to get a better picture, I broadened out the timeline. Now I looked at snowfall extent specifically across North America without Greenland from July 29 to November 3.

This paints an interesting picture. The orange line is 2025 and the blue is 2024. Notice that most of this year show that 2025, the orange line, had more snow extent than last year, the blue line. However, this year recently we’ve plateaued as compared to a sharp increase in the past month last year. So overall most of this year has had more snowfall extent, just not the past month.

We will continue to monitor snowfall extent in the Northern Hemisphere and any systems headed our way!