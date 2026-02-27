Township to place police levy on May ballot

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township voters will decide on a 3.5-mill police levy during the May 5, 2026, election.

If approved, the revenue will be used exclusively for law enforcement services and cannot be spent on other township operations.

The township currently contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services.

Approximately 95% of the funding for these police services comes from property taxes.

The community last approved a police funding measure in 2016, the township said.

Since that time, the township said the cost of maintaining police services has increased by nearly 27%.

Law enforcement personnel serve approximately 21,814 residents within the township.

The levy will appear on the ballot for Harrison Township voters on May 5, 2026.

Additional information and frequently asked questions regarding the measure are available at HarrisonTownship.org/PoliceLevy.

