Tow truck driver critically hurt after being hit on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND — A tow truck driver is in the hospital after being hit on Interstate 71 in Cleveland on Friday night.

The driver was towing a vehicle when he was hit just after 9 p.m., according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Police confirmed to multiple Cleveland news outlets that the driver and vehicle that hit the tow truck driver did not stay on the scene after hitting him.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a nearby hospital. EMS officials told WKYC that he was in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.





