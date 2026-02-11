‘Tired of fighting;’ Man says insurance is putting limitations on cancer treatments

A man fighting cancer said his insurance is putting limitations on the care he needs.

Andrew Dilldine grew up in Huber Heights. He’s now 47 years old with a young son who has had to watch his dad fight cancer his entire life.

“In the last year, on top of MF lymphoma and carcinoid cancer, because of not having my fluids, I’ve had four rounds of acute kidney injury. I’ve had Bell’s Palsy, and then I’ve had four bouts of sepsis,” Dilldine said.

He said in 2016 his medical team came up with a treatment plan where he could get IV fluids through a port in his chest.

A nurse would come to his house multiple times a week to change his dressing, and another nurse would come once a month to change his port.

Through his Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance policy, he said he gets 100 visits a year.

Since 2024, he said he’s been fighting with his insurance to get those visits extended.

That hasn’t happened, and because of that, he said he had to miss some of his treatments.

“I’m just tired of fighting. I just got to fight the cancer, but now I got to spend hours on the phone stressed out about, ‘are they going to cover it? When is the next denial going to come?’” Dilldine said.

The National Cancer Institute said the cost of cancer care varies.

Dilldine said he has spent around $15,000 to cover treatments not covered by his insurance.

He’s had to sell things important to him to foot the bill.

So did his son Andrew Jr.

“He sold his Hot Wheels to help me out at times, and like, he’s such a good kid. I mean, he’s buying bikes and selling them,” Dilldine said.

News Center 7 reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield, which said in part:

“We understand Mr. Dilldine is managing a difficult health diagnosis and remain committed to supporting him with his care needs ... providing coverage in accordance with his plan benefits while actively addressing his concerns. We remain available to help Mr. Dilldine understand his benefits...”

Dilldine said he still hopes to figure out a way to get his at-home visits extended.

