Tipp City announces new Emergency Services Chief

TIPP CITY — The City of Tipp City has selected its next Emergency Services Chief.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Following a competitive selection process, Adam Howard was selected to fill the role.

TRENDING STORIES:

Howard has more than 20 years of fire service experience, including having served as the city’s Assistant Emergency Services Chief for the past two years.

Before that, he was a Battalion Chief with the Fairborn Fire Department, according to a city spokesperson.

“Adam has demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and a strong commitment to the Tipp City community during his time with the City,” City Manager Eric Mack said. “I look forward to seeing him excel in this new leadership role and continue building on the high level of emergency services our residents expect and deserve.”

In the new role, he’ll oversee the Tipp City Emergency Services Department, including fire, rescue, emergency medical services, department administration, training, personnel management, and long-term planning for the department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]