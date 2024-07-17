‘Time for me to move on;’ Middletown city manager announces retirement

MIDDLETOWN — A longtime city worker in Middletown has announced his retirement.

Paul Lolli announced his retirement after 35 years of service to the City of Middletown, according to a spokesperson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he was appointed acting city manager in 2022 after working in the city’s fire department for 33 years, including as fire chief. He got the permanent job in July 2022.

“As much as I have enjoyed serving the City of Middletown and its residents, it is time for me to move on to a new chapter,” said Lolli.

On Tuesday, the Middletown City Council voted 4-0 to accept Lolli’s retirement and appointed Nathan Cahall as acting city manager.

Lolli’s last day will be July 31.

