TikTok trend prompts police concerns in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — Police are asking parents to keep their kids in check all because of a TikTok trend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spoke to neighbors about the trend. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On Amor Place in Vandalia, kids have caught onto the latest trend.

Vandalia police said they need to stop before somebody gets hurt.

It’s a new school ding-dong ditch.

Some kids may think it’s a harmless prank, but danger could be on the other side of the door.

“I would be startled; I’d probably jump right up and check it out immediately,” Bill Isacs said.

Isaacs lives in Vandalia and said kids should steer clear of social media.

“I don’t think kids should be influenced by TikTok; I think they should stay focused on school and just being a good citizen,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vandalia police posted a PSA to its Facebook on Thursday.

It says in part, “Recently, our officers have investigated two separate incidents in which juveniles intentionally kicked the doors of homes, causing damage to the property.”

“I guess they go up to the door, kick it, and run off. They answer the door, and they’re supposed to look around to see what happened,” Isaacs said.

Vandalia police’s post goes on to say “these incidents can cause significant damage, create fear and anxiety for homeowners and needlessly consume valuable public safety resources.”

Police were unavailable for an interview Friday, but provided a police report that brought them to Amor Place.

“This is basically a safe neighborhood for the most part; there haven’t been any problems around here that I’ve noticed, but I’ll definitely be more observant,” Isaacs said.

This isn’t the only happening in the Miami Valley; kids are doing it all across the country.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]