Thousands without power in Miami Valley as storms move through

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 1,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley on Thursday.

As of 8:10 p.m. 1,739 AES customers are without power, according to AES’ Outage Map.

The following outages have been reported:

Champaign County: 536

Darke County: 7

Greene County: 439

Miami County: 4

Montgomery County: 704

Shelby County: 5

Warren County: 35

At this time there is not a significant amount of outages reported by Duke Energy or Ohio Edison customers.

