Thousands without power in Miami Valley as storms move through

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 1,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley on Thursday.

As of 8:10 p.m. 1,739 AES customers are without power, according to AES’ Outage Map.

The following outages have been reported:

  • Champaign County: 536
  • Darke County: 7
  • Greene County: 439
  • Miami County: 4
  • Montgomery County: 704
  • Shelby County: 5
  • Warren County: 35

At this time there is not a significant amount of outages reported by Duke Energy or Ohio Edison customers.

News Center 7 will continue to follow these outages.




