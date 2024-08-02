Thousands without power in Miami Valley as storms move through

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 1,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley on Thursday.
As of 8:10 p.m. 1,739 AES customers are without power, according to AES’ Outage Map.
The following outages have been reported:
- Champaign County: 536
- Darke County: 7
- Greene County: 439
- Miami County: 4
- Montgomery County: 704
- Shelby County: 5
- Warren County: 35
At this time there is not a significant amount of outages reported by Duke Energy or Ohio Edison customers.
